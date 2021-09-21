CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber adjusts third-quarter forecast in light of increased gross bookings

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company now anticipates gross bookings for the current quarter to land between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion, up from an initially promised $22 billion to $24 billion range. The company’s forecasted adjusted EBITDA, an accommodating method of calculating profit, was also raised to between -$25 million and $25 million in the quarter ending September 30, and improvement from the company’s previous anticipation of a result merely “better than a loss of $100 million.”

techcrunch.com

