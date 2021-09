Jewel Stewart, age 93, of Laurel departed this life peacefully on September 19, 2021, at Comfort Care Nursing Center. She was born December 15, 1927, in Jones County. She was known as the Quilt and Pin Lady. She loved to make and quilt quilts for others. Jewel had a large assortment of brooches, many of which were gifts, that she decorated her outfits with. She was a loyal member of Antioch United Methodist Church.