Owen Teague on Filming 'Montana Story' During Pandemic: 'Fear Fed My Performance'
Owen Teague had spent eight months in quarantine with his parents, sitting out the pandemic in Florida when the script arrived for “Montana Story.” The searing family drama was one of Teague’s first chances to anchor a film, and he leapt at the opportunity. Weeks later, Teague, who turned heads in adaptations of Stephen King’s “It” and “The Stand,” was in Bozeman, Mont., preparing to shoot the story of two estranged siblings who reconnect at their father’s death bed.www.registercitizen.com
