Ryanair reveals the best seats for legroom and getting some sleep on their planes

By Caroline McGuire
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago
RYANAIR isn't know for its roomy cabins.

But the airline does have better rows when it comes to legroom on planes, and they've helpfully pointed out which ones they are.

Ryanair has revealed the best rows for leg room, getting some sleep and getting served from the drinks trolley first Credit: Alamy

In the advice section of the website, it reads: "If you’re blessed with long legs, or you just want as much space as possible to sprawl out during a flight, treat yourself to one of the roomier seats in rows 16 and 17.

"Not only can you look forward to extra legroom, but as soon as you reserve a seat, you’re free to check-in up to 60 days before take-off."

They also had some advice for those wanting to get some kip on a flight - book seat 11a.

They say: "Not a lot of people realise that seat 11A has no window, meaning it’s the perfect seat if you’re planning to catch up on some zzzs during a morning flight."

If you're more interested in getting a good picture from your window, pick a seat between rows 15 and `18.

They say: "They’re the Instagram photos that have always eluded you - the one with the perfect pinky-blue sky, fluffy clouds and otherworldly rays of sunlight, all framed by a cheeky wing peeking out from the corner.

"To capture these absolute beauties, book a window seat that’s located somewhere between rows 15 and 18 – it’s your time to shine."

Or if you really just want to be first in line for the plane beers, they've got specific rows for that too.

They say: "When it comes to in-flight snacks, row 33 or rows 1 and 2 will give you a head start on the rest of the plane.

If you’re planning to tuck into some hot food, you’ll be able to get your order in good and early too."

Previously, Sun Online Travel revealed where the warmest place on the plane was.

If you get cold easily, make sure you avoid the exit rows and the doors - they tend to be colder than elsewhere on a plane, according to Seatlink.com founder Dan Suski, because of the draught.

Sometimes the back of the plane can be warmer too, as it's farther away from the doors.

