VA Hero Of The Week | Jonquel Jones Recognized For Great September

By Matt Schindler, George Balekji
NESN
NESN
 9 days ago
Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Jonquel Jones was named the WNBA Player of the Month for September and has led the Connecticut Sun to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. As such, we’re naming Jones our VA Hero of the Week. Jones averaged...

uticaphoenix.net

Why Jonquel Jones is the WNBA MVP, plus expert picks

As the rest of the WNBA jockeys for seeds and the final playoff spot ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finales, the Connecticut Sun have already clinched home-court advantage in the 2021 WNBA playoffs. And in addition to setting a franchise record with their 13th consecutive victory on Wednesday, the Sun also...
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Kia WNBA Players of the Month: Jonquel Jones and Kelsey Plum

Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun (5-0 record during September) averaged 15.4 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 3.0 apg (Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month). Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces (5-1 record during September) averaged 21.7 ppg, 3.2 apg and 1.5 spg (Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month).
BASKETBALL
NESN

Jonquel Jones, Curt Miller Tack On More WNBA Monthly Awards For CT Sun

Stop us if you heard this before. Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller have earned a few more accolades with the month of September in the books. Jones on Monday was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 15.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Jones also earned the WNBA Peak Performer distinction in rebounding after averaging a league-best 11.2 boards all season.
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Jonquel Jones Receives 2021 WNBA Peak Performer Award

Jones earns third WNBA Peak Performer Award (rebounding) of her career. The league announced today, Sun forward Jonquel Jones won the 2021 WNBA Peak Performer Award in rebounding. This is the third time in her career she has received the peak performer award for rebounding. Jones concluded the regular season...
BASKETBALL
hoopfeed.com

Tina Charles, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot earn 2021 WNBA Peak Performer Awards

The WNBA announced the 2021 Peak Performer Awards in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Washington Mystics center Tina Charles won the scoring leader honor. She averaged 23.4 points per game this regular season. This is the second time Charles has won the award. She also earned it in 2016 when she led the league in scoring and rebounding, only the third player to do so in the same season.
BASKETBALL
thefocus.news

Who are Jonquel Jones' parents, after Connecticut Sun forward wins WNBA MVP?

The Connecticut Sun forward has been named the 2021 WNBA Kia Most Valuable Player. But who are Jonquel Jones’ parents, and where is she from?. Jonquel Jones has been named the 2021 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player. The Connecticut Sun forward was the 2018 WNBA Sixth Player Of The Year...
NFL
RealGM

Jonquel Jones Named 2021 WNBA MVP

Jonquel Jones has been named the 2021 WNBA Most Valuable Player. This is the first WNBA Most Valuable Award for Jones, who was the 2018 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year and 2017 WNBA Most Improved Player. Jones received 48 of 49 first-place votes and 487 total points from a...
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

Jonquel Jones Has Learned How to Learn

In the first quarter of a mid-August game against the Lynx, Jonquel Jones caught the ball at the crest of the three-point arc and saw a defense arrayed against her. She’d earned the attention. Jones, a 27-year-old Bahamian with bungee-cable limbs and a full-faced smile, spent the regular season as the best player on the WNBA’s best team, averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and nearly three assists for the 26–6 Sun. She has a guard’s jump shot and sense of the floor’s geometry (a 57.1 effective field goal percentage), a center’s leverage and reach (two and a half combined blocks and steals nightly) and a coach’s understanding of which of these attributes the game requires at a given moment.
NBA
defector.com

Simply Get The Ball To Jonquel Jones

Jonquel Jones caught a glimpse of her basketball ancestry on Tuesday night and the glimpse was, honestly, a little mean. With a minute left in the fourth quarter of a tied first WNBA semifinal game between the Sun and the Sky, the ancestor in question, Candace Parker, yanked the basketball right out of Jones’s hands for her second steal of the game. Right out of her hands! Call it MVP-on-MVP violence. A pioneer of positionless basketball in the women’s game staring down the movement’s current, most exciting incarnation. I could only laugh. A series doesn’t get much better than this.
NBA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly “Feared” Only 1 NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most feared players in NBA history, as he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game for his career. Even though Chamberlain was a nightmare to defend for opposing teams, there was at least one player who never backed down from the challenge. That player was former Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld.
NBA
