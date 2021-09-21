CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Welcome To Plathville’ Preview: Max Calls Moriah Out On Her Risqué Clothing

 9 days ago
On the Tuesday, September 21 episode of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville, Max Kallschmidt has an important discussion with his girlfriend Moriah Plath regarding her clothing choices. Over the past couple of seasons, viewers have watched Moriah become her true self. After leaving her parents’ home, she began figuring out who she truly is. She’s gotten a tattoo, changed her hair color a handful of times, and is dressing how she would like to.

