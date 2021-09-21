Ashley Westwood buried his grandad just hours before Burnley’s historic win over Liverpool in January
The Clarets beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield, ending the then defending Premier League champions' 68-game unbeaten home run.
And it's a day Westwood and his family will NEVER forget.
Westwood buried his grandad Sid - who saw his grandson's journey to the Premier League - hours before kick-off.
The 31-year-old Englishman managed to make it to Anfield, turn in a fine performance and help his side pick up three valuable points.
Westwood's reasoning for playing the game - which many wouldn't - was simple: grandad Sid wouldn't have been happy if he missed the game.
Westwood told the Daily Mail: "He wouldn't have been happy with me missing a game because of that.
"He would rather I missed the funeral than the game."
Westwood has highlighted the pandemic as a very tough period for his himself and his family.
The family lost two grandparents in the pandemic, the Burnley ace revealed.
Westwood added: "The pandemic has been a long 18 months.
"You don't know what people are doing behind closed doors and you need to look out for others.
"I've been affected by it, losing two grandparents."
