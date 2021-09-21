CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ashley Westwood buried his grandad just hours before Burnley’s historic win over Liverpool in January

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago
ASHLEY WESTWOOD buried his grandad just hours before Burnley's historic win over Liverpool last season.

The Clarets beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield, ending the then defending Premier League champions' 68-game unbeaten home run.

Westwood in action at Anfield, hours after burying his grandad Credit: AFP

And it's a day Westwood and his family will NEVER forget.

Westwood buried his grandad Sid - who saw his grandson's journey to the Premier League - hours before kick-off.

The 31-year-old Englishman managed to make it to Anfield, turn in a fine performance and help his side pick up three valuable points.

Westwood's reasoning for playing the game - which many wouldn't - was simple: grandad Sid wouldn't have been happy if he missed the game.

Westwood told the Daily Mail: "He wouldn't have been happy with me missing a game because of that.

"He would rather I missed the funeral than the game."

Westwood has highlighted the pandemic as a very tough period for his himself and his family.

The family lost two grandparents in the pandemic, the Burnley ace revealed.

Westwood added: "The pandemic has been a long 18 months.

"You don't know what people are doing behind closed doors and you need to look out for others.

"I've been affected by it, losing two grandparents."

IN THIS ARTICLE
