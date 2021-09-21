CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Winona Symphony Orchestra presents fall concert Oct. 9

winonapost.com
 9 days ago

The Winona Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is pleased to announce its fall concert will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. At this first concert, the WSO begins its 2021-2022 season, Revival and Renaissance, introducing not only exciting initiatives but a refreshed character, vision, and drive for what is recognized as the oldest arts organization in the area. With a broad repertoire from the playful to the prayerful, this program highlights the fantastic wind musicians of the WSO. Spanning centuries and countries, the concert will encompass 19th century Bohemia, 20th century England, and contemporary America. The program includes “Concerto Grosso” by Michael-Thomas Foumai, “Prayer and Celebration” by Augusta Read Thomas, “Sinfonietta, Op. 1” by Benjamin Britten, and “Wind Serenade” by Antonin Dvorak.

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Ruggles
Person
Benjamin Britten
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy