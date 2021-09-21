Winona Symphony Orchestra presents fall concert Oct. 9

The Winona Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is pleased to announce its fall concert will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. At this first concert, the WSO begins its 2021-2022 season, Revival and Renaissance, introducing not only exciting initiatives but a refreshed character, vision, and drive for what is recognized as the oldest arts organization in the area. With a broad repertoire from the playful to the prayerful, this program highlights the fantastic wind musicians of the WSO. Spanning centuries and countries, the concert will encompass 19th century Bohemia, 20th century England, and contemporary America. The program includes “Concerto Grosso” by Michael-Thomas Foumai, “Prayer and Celebration” by Augusta Read Thomas, “Sinfonietta, Op. 1” by Benjamin Britten, and “Wind Serenade” by Antonin Dvorak.