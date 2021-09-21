CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/20 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Pure wrestling gauntlet match, Titus vs. Bennett, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 10 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #522) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes us to the episode which is all about Pure wrestling. McKay says it has been one of the most interesting divisions in all of wrestling. The Foundation wants to purify ROH with Pure wrestling from top to bottom and have invited wrestlers to compete. The main event is a Pure wrestling match between Mike Bennett and Rhett Titus. The first match will be a Pure wrestling gauntlet. McKay notes that rope breaks and close fists carry over from match to match.

www.pwtorch.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

9/27 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Fatal four-way main event, Brian Johnson vs. P.J. Black, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #523) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes us to the episode. The main event has a four corners survival between Brody King, Jay Lethal, Kenny King, and Shane Taylor. The opening match is mentor vs protégé featuring PJ Black vs Brian Johnson in a Pure rules match.
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/20 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Reigns visits Raw and ends up wrestling twice, plus Big E celebrates WWE Title win, Jax vs. Baszler, Orton vs. Styles, Charlotte-Bliss (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns visits Raw and ends up wrestling twice, plus Big E celebrates WWE Title win, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles, Charlotte-Bliss, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch A Video Of Bianca Belair’s Homecoming, ROH TV Matches, More

As many of you know by now, Knox County Mayor and WWE Hall of Famer Kane honored Bianca Belair with a Senate Joint Resolution on Thursday at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. WWE posted the following video from Belair’s homecoming:. You can check out the latest edition of UpUpDownDown below:
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/15 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Lucha House Party vs. Garza & Carrillo, Ryker vs. Gulak, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... It’s hurricanrana night on Main Event. The wrestlers locked up and twisted around the ring before being broken up by the ref in a corner. Ryker knocked down Gulak with a shoulder block. Gulak pushed Ryker into a corner and chopped his chest, which incensed Ryker. Ryker unleashed a series of chops before body slamming Gulak. He covered Gulak for two.
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Final Extreme Rules hype, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, Belair-Lynch segment a setback, Liv Morgan’s entrance, live callers (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails discussing the final Extreme Rules hype including Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford with The Demon showing up, a Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch segment which was a setback for Belair, Liv Morgan’s stale cliche ring entrance routine, Happy Corbin, and more with live callers and emails.
Fightful

Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton Announced For 9/30 IMPACT Wrestling

Another matchup has been announced for the September 30 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On the September 23 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Christopher Daniels made a shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling, saving Christian Cage and Josh Alexander from a beat-down courtesy of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. He began by tossing Ace over the top rope before nearly hitting the Angel's Wings on Fulton before he was rescued.
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Reportedly Offers Contract to Women’s Wrestler During TV Tapings

– Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to Masha Slamovich, who was one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. Slamovich reportedly worked a high profile match during the tapings this week, and she was offered a contract immediately after the match.
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/24 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Punk vs. Hobbs, Kingston & Moxley vs. Suzuki & Archer, Lucha Bros. & Santana & Ortiz vs. Hardy Family Office Cole & Bucks vs. Christian & Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy, Jericho & Hager vs. Ethan & Sky

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks. – The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by his fellow announcers, Ricky Starks, and Taz. (1) C.M. PUNK vs....
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/21 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson, Wardlow vs. JDX, Big Swole vs. Allie Katch, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the All Elite Zone. JDX got off an enziguri and superkick, but ran into a boot and five Wardlow powerbombs. Taz regrets not having Wardlow in Team Taz over Brian Cage, which Excalibur says there’s a lot of buyer’s remorse with Cage. Wardlow hit the Casualty of War for the KO win.
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/28 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Ricky Starks vs. Darius Lockhart, Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight, Hogan vs. Grey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Santana Garrett is interviewed by Alex Marvez backstage, welcoming her to AEW. She said she wanted to make her father proud, but Diamante interrupted and challenged her to a match next week. Santana accepted, Diamante pie faced her and they had a brawl to start the show.
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/22 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet, Dorado vs. Alexander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Alexander applied a waist lock to start, then took Dorado down and controlled him on the mat. He held Dorado in a front chancery and yelled, “Come on, Lucha!” Dorado got to his feet, but Alexander transitioned into a wrist lock. Dorado countered the hold by snap maring Alexander to the canvas. He ran the ropes and took Alexander down two more times with a hurricanrana and a drop kick. Alexander rolled out to ringside. On the apron, Alexander shoved Dorado into the ring post, then slammed him to the ring edge with a clothesline. They got into the ring and Alexander applied a chin lock.
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on AEW Grand Slam Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The crowd went wild as the bell rang, before the men locked up. The two talked in the middle of the ring and then began the physical contest with a collar and elbow tie up. Kenny hit a chop and Danielson wiped it off, the two locked up once more. Danielson hit a mid kick forcing Omega to the mat, He then had wrist control and worked mat holds on Omega. Kenny was hit out of the ring, he came back in and then chopped Bryan several times, sending him to one knee.
FanSided

Wrestling: Trish Adora signs with Ring of Honor

There are a lot of talented wrestling professionals throughout the industry, beyond the doors of WWE, AEW, NJPW, Impact, and other major promotions. Trish Adora is one of those top names and news came out on Wednesday that she is joining Ring of Honor. “ROH is pleased to announce that...
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/21 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Kushida vs. Roderick Strong, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa opening the show, more

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue) •E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com. •SEARCH “PWTORCH”...
