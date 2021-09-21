9/20 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Pure wrestling gauntlet match, Titus vs. Bennett, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #522) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes us to the episode which is all about Pure wrestling. McKay says it has been one of the most interesting divisions in all of wrestling. The Foundation wants to purify ROH with Pure wrestling from top to bottom and have invited wrestlers to compete. The main event is a Pure wrestling match between Mike Bennett and Rhett Titus. The first match will be a Pure wrestling gauntlet. McKay notes that rope breaks and close fists carry over from match to match.www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0