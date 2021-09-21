CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Best Crypto Betting Sites for 2021 – Top Reasons To Go Crypto

By Robyn van der Merwe
basketballinsiders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto betting sites are quickly on the rise allowing more flexibility and opportunities for sports betting and online casino players alike. The best crypto betting sites enable you to participate in NBA Betting and other popular sports betting and play the best online slots and games available. The number of...

www.basketballinsiders.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Market Is A “Ticking Time Bomb”, Here’s Why

Ethereum has recently taken hits along with the rest of the wider market. Numerous market dips and crashes have seen the digital asset crashing back down below $3,000 in recent weeks and this has left ETH in a struggling position. With momentum down, it looks like the market is headed for another bear market as cryptocurrencies are now recording lower lows and lower highs with each dip and recovery.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Top 10 Aspiring Crypto Coins for October

In this article, we will take a look at ten cryptocurrencies that have interesting developments lined up for the month of October, that could potentially have an effect on their price. Sponsored. Fetch.ai (FET) Current Price: $0.735. Market Cap: $548 Million. Market Cap Rank: #121. Fetch.aI is a blockchain platform...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Online Gambling#Cryptocurrency#Trusted Bitcoin Bookie#Bitcoin Boosts Mybookie#Sportsbetting Ag#Us Bitcoin Sportsbook#Nba Betting Drafts#Visa#Fiat#Nba Betting Futures#Bitcoin Promotions
ValueWalk

Best Projects Across 7 Major Crypto Niches In 2021

The crypto world has matured significantly thanks to several factors. One of such is the growing appeal of digital assets as an investment instrument. Then there is the individual growth recorded by the emerging sectors in the crypto industries. ExodusPoint Warns Investors: Europe Could Be At Its Peak Growth Rate...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements on Thursday after a stuttering start to the week.The cryptocurrency is up 3 per cent since Wednesday, pushing it back above $43,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains.The global crypto market is also up by around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, but remains below the $2 trillion mark..The biggest gains have come from Binance Coin, which has bucked market trends to surge by more than 10 per cent.Coming to the end of the month, a price prediction model posted by the pseudonymous analyst PlanB back in June once again appears to be coming true. The model predicted bitcoin would be worth $43,000 at the end of September.You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinist.com

4 Crypto Aggregators That Combine the Best Of CEX & DEX Attributes In A Single Interface

Centralized exchanges are among the preferred gateways for crypto traders, offering a great user experience, unmatched ease of use, access to trade hundreds of tokens from almost all existing blockchains, and a simple way of converting fiat to cryptocurrency. To underline this very point, some of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Gemini, Kraken, and Bitfinex, are centralized.
MARKETS
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Crashed On 'Ban' News, Many Chinese And Institutional Investors Used The Opportunity To Fill Their Coffers

The Chinese ban on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is being seen as a buying opportunity by many institutional and Chinese investors. What Happened: Digital asset investment products saw inflows of $95 million last week, bring the total inflows of the previous 6 weeks to $320 million, as per a blog by CoinShares, a digital asset investing firm.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The Best Risk-Adjusted Path to 10x Crypto Returns with Ethereum

Address Capital’s price target for Ether is $3,077 to $32,468 in the next five years, representing an ROI and IRR of 10.6x and 61%. With a market capitalization of $362 billion as of September 23, 2021, the price of Ether (ETH) will increase from $3.077. The rest of this piece expands on Address Capital's investment thesis for the future of the Bitcoin currency. Address Capital: "Ether" is the leading decentralized application protocol (“L1”) in the token economy.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Second-Largest Ethereum Miner Shuts Down Operations

China’s enhanced crackdown on crypto has forced the world’s second-largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining pool to suspend operations. What Happened: Sparkpool, the second-largest Ethereum mining pool by hash rate, announced Monday it would be suspending all services in an effort to comply with regulatory requirements. The Hangzhou-based mining pool had...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

The top 10 crypto social media influencers to follow

Back in the 80s and 90s, when cryptocurrencies were just a dream for a few tech and corporate experts, a little-known start-up called DigiCash was born. This became the seed of an idea that is now so well known that most people are aware of cryptocurrencies – even if they can’t explain the basics of how they work or the technology behind them.
MARKETS
Benzinga

XRP & LUNA Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 9.45% at $625.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.00 million, which is 1.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,287,828,075.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy