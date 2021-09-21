CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL to host combine in London to scout international talent, create global exposure of American football

By Rob Demovsky
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- The NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 14 countries next month in London. The invitational scouting showcase is mirrored after the annual NFL combine usually held in Indianapolis. The idea is to find international athletes who have the skill sets and potential to play in the league. It will take place Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NFL tabs Oct. 12 as start date for International Combine in London

The NFL International Combine is headed to London. The invitational scouting showcase, mirrored after the annual NFL Combine staged in the United States, is designed to discover and evaluate potential NFL talent from around the globe. Up to 50 athletes will be selected to participate in a series of tests in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 12.
Top 20 college football teams with the most current NFL talent

Following Week One of the NFL season, the league has released the number of players each college put on NFL rosters this season. Alabama is once again on top of the list, extending a streak that dates back to 2018. The Crimson Tide took over the NFL lead with 44 players, upping the number to 56 in 2019 and 53 in 2020.
NFL to Host International Combine in London With 50 Prospects From 15 Countries

LONDON – The NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 15 countries next month in London. The invitational scouting showcase is mirrored after the annual NFL combine usually held in Indianapolis. The idea is to find international athletes who have the skill set and potential to play in the league. It will take place Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL to Host International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 12

The NFL announced Tuesday it will hold an international scouting combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 12, with the top performers being invited to train in the United States as part of the league's International Player Pathway program. Nearly 50 athletes from 14 countries received invitations to...
NFL – Return of American football brings joy amid COVID-19 malaise

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The return of fans to NFL games this season has come as a welcome boost to a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives and forced changes to almost every facet of American life. Fans were largely shut out of stadiums...
