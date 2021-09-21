NFL to host combine in London to scout international talent, create global exposure of American football
LONDON -- The NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 14 countries next month in London. The invitational scouting showcase is mirrored after the annual NFL combine usually held in Indianapolis. The idea is to find international athletes who have the skill sets and potential to play in the league. It will take place Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.www.espn.com
