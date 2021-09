According to NSF's survey, consumers expect retailers to ensure the safety and quality of the products they stock. According to new research conducted by NSF International (Ann Arbor, MI), consumers are increasingly relying on retailers to vet potentially unsafe and low-quality products. What’s more is the study results suggest Americans (97%) want retailers to go beyond what's required by law and visit, inspect, and conduct their own due diligence audits of manufacturing facilities. Additionally, nearly 85% of survey respondents said they expect retailers to test supplements and other health and wellness products for safety.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO