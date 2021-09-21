CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest Klay Thompson Injury Update Suggests Stephen Curry Will Have to Carry the Load Early, but it’s the Only Choice for the Warriors to Make

By Martin Fenn
 9 days ago
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson continues to work toward returning from a devastating Achilles injury. Still, the lack of specificity regarding his latest status update indicates the Dubs will slowly work him into the rotation. It also means Stephen Curry will again have to shoulder the load early in the season.

