CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Movable Ink Continues Global Expansion with New Hires Across Germany

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree new additions are expanding the DACH team for the leading content personalization software company. Movable Ink, the leading software company powering personalized content for the world’s largest brands, announced strategic new hires to aid in the company’s expansion and support its fast-growing client base across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including Franziska Vielmeier as Associate Director, Partnerships, Yannik Kottusch as Strategic Account Director and Lara Bröckelt as Senior Account Executive.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Quadient Surpasses 10,000 Global Software Customers

Quadient Surpasses 10,000 Global Software Customers. 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions powered by Quadient software solutions every day. 1,200 net new customers in the first half of 2021 alone. 70% of Quadient’s software customers are now on SaaS subscription. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ThoughtSpot Secures First 100 Enterprise SaaS Customers in 6 Months as Demand for Modern Analytics Cloud Accelerates

Companies around the globe adopt ThoughtSpot as they look to build their business on data. ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, reported significant growth milestones for its fully managed SaaS offering. Just six months after receiving SOC 2 Type II attestation, ThoughtSpot now has 100 SaaS enterprise customers, with customers ranging from large enterprises like T-Mobile and Aramark to digital natives like FinLocker, factory14, and Cloud Academy. This demand comes as global enterprises build their businesses on ThoughtSpot’s simple, actionable, and open cloud analytics platform to empower every business person to unearth data-driven insights from anywhere.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc , a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes. The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN’s Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place. The Board added...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Sharma
martechseries.com

CafeMedia Announces Acquisition Of Leading SEO Platform, Topic

CafeMedia today announced the acquisition of Chia Labs, Inc., developer of Topic, the AI-assisted content creation and search engine optimization (SEO) platform. The deal brings exclusive access to Topic’s powerful natural language processing capabilities to CafeMedia and AdThrive’s more than 3,000 publishers, integrated directly inside their publisher dashboard. To complement the integration, CafeMedia’s product and engineering teams have developed an innovative Content Ideas generator that rolls out today, and uses a proprietary keyword recommendation algorithm to provide a custom list of winnable content opportunities specifically optimized for each publisher in the network.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TROOP – the Award Winning Meetings Management Platform Announces $8M Series A Funding

TROOP, the startup that makes organizing in-person meetings easy for anyone, today announced an $8 million Series A investment round to accelerate the success of its meetings management platform. The announcement was made at the Business Travel Show Europe (Booth # BTSE222). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Christina Park,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Melio Continues US Expansion With Denver HQ

The B2B platform Melio has opened its western headquarters in Denver, part of what the firm describes as its “explosive growth” in the U.S. The company announced the opening Wednesday (Sept. 29) and said it happened in conjunction with a new partnership with Denver's Office of Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) and its Technology Employment in Colorado Partnership (TEC-P) program to recruit and train 250 candidates to join the Melio’s sales, payment operations, customer experience and customer support teams.
DENVER, CO
martechseries.com

ContractPodAi raises $115M in Growth Funding Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Shape the Digital Transformation of the Legal Industry

ContractPodAi will focus on accelerating its ContractPodAI Cloud growth plans: ‘One Legal Platform’ to support in-house corporate legal teams with a multi-application solution for their technology needs. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) led ‘One Legal Platform’, today announced a USD $115 million Series C...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Marketing Automation#Personalized Marketing#Dach#Movable Ink#Partnerships#Senior Account Executive#Hubert Burda Media#Holtzbrinck Ventures#Emarsys#Saas#Martech#Ibm#Ceo Co
martechseries.com

Invibes Advertising : Robust Growth and a Strong Improvement in H1 2021 results.

Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company, specialising in digital advertising, has published robust growth in its half-year results for 2021, illustrating the strength of its international model. The half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website: https://www.invibes.com/investors.html. Consolidated data. unaudited, in K€ H1 2021 H1 2020 Δ. Turnover 8...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Theta Lake and Vidyard Deepen Video Compliance & Security Partnership

Theta Lake, the leader in modern collaboration security and compliance solutions, announced today its partnership with Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses. This expanded relationship provides Vidyard customers with a more seamless way to procure Theta Lake’s Security and Compliance Suite through Vidyard, enabling enterprises to ensure that all user videos are automatically reviewed and in compliance before being distributed externally, plus enabling long-term, WORM compliant archiving.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SheerID Launches SheerIDEA Innovation Labs Webinar Series

Marketers can learn zero-party data strategies to engage identity-based communities over five webinars. SheerID, the leading identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced a new five-part webinar series called “SheerIDEA Innovation Labs.” The virtual webinar series will share how top brands, like Spotify, Headspace, and Target, leverage VIP personalized offers for specific communities to win loyal customers and build trusted relationships with zero-party data.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Amobee Partners with ID5 to Pioneer an EMEA Cross-Device Graph Solution for the Post-Cookie World

Amobee, a global leader in advertising technology that unifies audiences across TV, digital and social, and ID5, the market-leading identity solution provider, today announce an industry-first cross-device graph, which will support Amobee’s identity capabilities in the EMEA region. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Sara Spivey, CMO at Braze. Amobee’s...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
martechseries.com

Dentsu Unveils dentsu gaming: A New Global Solution for Brands to Better Engage With 3 Bn Gamers Worldwide

Today, dentsu group launches dentsu gaming – an integrated solution which brings together the extensive gaming heritage and expertise of dentsu japan network with the global scale and specialist capabilities within dentsu international. The dentsu gaming solution will be accessible through its production, creative, CXM and media agencies globally, including...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

TrueCommerce named a Contender in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2021 Vendor Assessment

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that it was positioned in the Contender Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2021 Vendor Assessment .1. Marketing Technology News: DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with…. The IDC...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

CloudFronts Rejigs & Enhances Customer Management Strategy for Texas based Microsoft Gold Partner with Dynamics CRM

CloudFronts rejigs & enhances Customer Management Strategy for Texas-based Microsoft Gold Partner with Dynamics CRM. CloudFronts Technologies, Mumbai headquartered Microsoft Gold Partner, announced that it has partnered with one of the most reputed and 6 times Microsoft Gold partner in Texas, Invoke for remodifying and enhancing their customer management capabilities.
TEXAS STATE
martechseries.com

Kore.ai Raises $70 Million in Growth Financing to Power Growth of Expanded Product Offering

Kore.ai, a top conversational AI software company, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Vistara Growth and PNC, with additional participation from NextEquity Partners, Nicola Wealth and Beedie Capital. Kore.ai also secured an additional $20 million credit facility from Sterling National Bank bringing total funding to $70 million. As a part of the Series C round, Randy Garg, Managing Partner of Vistara Growth, and Daniel Pavlick, Executive Vice President of PNC, have joined Kore.ai’s board of directors.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

WEBTOON Entertainment and Celsys form Technical Partnership

Improving content creation for the globally expanding webcomic market. Celsys, the developer and provider of the manga production application “Clip Studio Paint”, and WEBTOON Entertainment, the global provider of services such as “LINE Manga” in Japan and “NAVER WEBTOON” in South Korea, have formed a technical partnership with the aim of increasing the efficiency of content production, translation, distribution, and to revitalizing the market at large.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Closes Acquisition of WarnerMedia’s Chilevision, Boosting Spanish-Language Business

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit has closed the acquisition of Chilevision in Chile from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expanding its Spanish-language business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction includes Chilevision’s free-to-air TV network, which the companies said has been the country’s most-watched channel year-to-date, with the firm’s “substantial” library of content spanning such genres as sports, entertainment and news, as well as its “vast production capabilities.” ViacomCBS said that “these attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid and premium will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for ViacomCBS Networks International’s Spanish-language ecosystem and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ford Foundation Partners with UpMetrics to Track Impact and Advance Data-Driven Storytelling

UpMetrics, the analytics company advancing the way impact organizations communicate their stories, today announced a partnership with the Ford Foundation to support the expansion of Ford’s data-driven impact storytelling capabilities. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Paul Ross, VP of Marketing at Affinity. Ford is using the UpMetrics impact analytics...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy