Bobby Ryan gets professional tryout with Detroit Red Wings: Why it makes sense

Bobby Ryan was hoping for another shot with the Detroit Red Wings; now he has a chance to make it happen. The 34-year-old signed a professional tryout deal a day before players are to report to Traverse City, where training camp will run Thursday through Tuesday. Ryan played for the Wings last season, but his seven goals and seven assists in 33 games were fewer than what the team had hoped he'd contribute. Ryan missed the last month of the season with a triceps injury that required surgery.