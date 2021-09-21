CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Ryan gets professional tryout with Detroit Red Wings: Why it makes sense

Detroit Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Ryan was hoping for another shot with the Detroit Red Wings; now he has a chance to make it happen. The 34-year-old signed a professional tryout deal a day before players are to report to Traverse City, where training camp will run Thursday through Tuesday. Ryan played for the Wings last season, but his seven goals and seven assists in 33 games were fewer than what the team had hoped he'd contribute. Ryan missed the last month of the season with a triceps injury that required surgery.

www.freep.com

chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: It’s a Prove It Year for Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri is on the last year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Like a solid chunk of the roster, Fabbri’s future with the team is uncertain – will he still be a Red Wing when the team is contending? This season could very well answer that question.
NHL
FanSided

2021 Detroit Red Wings Prospect Tournament Preview

The NHL prospects tournament returns to Traverse City after a one year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament runs from Thursday September 16th until Monday September 20th. This year’s tournament will feature some of the best prospects from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
theScore

Red Wings sign Bobby Ryan to PTO

The Detroit Red Wings are bringing back forward Bobby Ryan on a professional tryout, the team announced Tuesday. Ryan suited up for the club in 2020-21 after signing a one-year deal worth $1 million during the offseason. He registered 14 points over 33 contests while averaging 15:19 minutes per game,...
NHL
Joe Veleno
Dylan Larkin
Tyler Bertuzzi
Robby Fabbri
Filip Zadina
Lucas Raymond
Steve Yzerman
Vladislav Namestnikov
Pius Suter
Jonatan Berggren
Bobby Ryan
Sidney Crosby
Sam Gagner
Adam Erne
chatsports.com

Small but savvy, Detroit Red Wings prospect Kirill Tyutyayev makes good first impression

Lucas Raymond smiled. “The Russian?” he said. The Detroit Red Wings have had great success importing Russians, and the latest candidate is Kirill Tyutyayev. He was among the highlights as the Wings took their first game of the prospects tournament, 5-4, against counterparts from the Dallas Stars on Thursday in Traverse City.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Red Wings writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Ryan, Team Bonding & More

The Detroit Red Wings are just days away from the beginning of training camp, and with that comes the finalization of their training camp roster. They’ve invited back a familiar face on a tryout basis, ensuring that training camp will be a very competitive environment. Prior to training camp, though, many members of the team have enjoyed each other’s company out and about at various events throughout the east side of Michigan.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: It’s Good to See Bobby Ryan Get Another Shot

Sure the Detroit Red Wings are bringing back Bobby Ryan on a professional tryout and haven’t formally offered a contract. But it’s a low risk, high reward shot at padding some depth for Detroit and bringing back a fan favorite who if he can stay healthy, could add some production that could help the team in the long run.
NHL
NHL

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Boyle, Neal, Vesey among those looking to earn job. Unsigned veteran players can earn a contract with an NHL team by impressing enough in training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). Training camps open Wednesday, and the regular season begins Oct. 12. The following notable players (listed alphabetically) will...
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Prospects fall short against St. Louis

The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City continued Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings losing a hard fought 5-2 battle with St. Louis. The physical game was dominated by the Blues power play as they scored three goals with the man advantage. Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, with one coming on the power play midway through the third period. The loss drops Detroit to 1-1 in the tournament after a 5-4 win over Dallas Thursday night.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings Training Camp Preview: Players in the Spotlight

Training Camp for the Detroit Red Wings starts on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City. The camp will run until Tuesday September 28. The Red Wings will play eight exhibition games in 10 days beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the United Center in Chicago against the Black Hawks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Get Perseverance, Character with Bobby Ryan PTO

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings signed veteran Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout (PTO), after going unsigned as a free agent. He was released by the Ottawa Senators following the 2019-20 campaign, despite winning the Bill Masterton Award for Perseverance in Hockey that same season. Detroit signed Ryan to a one-year, $1 million deal on Oct. 9, 2020, bolstering the level of experience in the Wings’ young locker room.
NHL
MISportsNow

Detroit Red Wings Return to Traverse City for Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY – For the first time in two years, the Detroit Red Wings are back in Traverse City for training camp. “To be back up here and see all the familiar faces, the volunteers. You know, we’re excited,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Tyler Bertuzzi also spoke with...
NHL
chatsports.com

Why the Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup win still means so much, 25 years later

The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings' 1996-97 season, in which they snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95, but you can save $10 by preordering at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. The book will ship Sept.
NHL
MLive.com

Bobby Ryan delivers in clutch in Red Wings’ preseason victory

Bobby Ryan made a good impression Wednesday in his effort to earn a contract, tying the game late in the third period and scoring the winning goal in a shootout as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in their preseason opener at the United Center. The veteran...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider has a lot to live up to as rookie defenseman

With apologies to veteran additions Pius Suter (at forward), Nick Leddy (on defense) and Alex Nedeljkovic (in the crease), there’s one player everyone will have their eye on when the puck drops Wednesday on the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks in their exhibition opener: Defenseman Moritz Seider. The 20-year-old...
NHL

