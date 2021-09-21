Gators not interested in moral victories, don't want props for hanging with Alabama, Elam says
Florida junior cornerback Kaiir Elam doesn’t want sympathy. Not when it comes to Florida’s 31-29 loss to the top-ranked Crimson Tide — after all, the Gators felt as if they should have won the game — and certainly not when it comes to the specifics, namely his questionable first-quarter defensive pass interference penalty, the defense’s miscues or any of the missed tackles.www.gatorsports.com
Comments / 0