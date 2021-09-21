CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators not interested in moral victories, don't want props for hanging with Alabama, Elam says

Cover picture for the articleFlorida junior cornerback Kaiir Elam doesn’t want sympathy. Not when it comes to Florida’s 31-29 loss to the top-ranked Crimson Tide — after all, the Gators felt as if they should have won the game — and certainly not when it comes to the specifics, namely his questionable first-quarter defensive pass interference penalty, the defense’s miscues or any of the missed tackles.

Gators notebook: Elam 'probable' to return for Saturday's road game

Florida coach Dan Mullen said Monday he expects the return of several injured starters for the Kentucky game Saturday. Florida junior defensive back Kaiir Elam was ruled out for last Saturday's contest with Tennessee due to a knee injury suffered against Alabama. "We'll know more later this week" about Kaiir...
