MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings left Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals up to Greg Joseph, and the kicker failed to finish off the team's first win of the season. In a roller-coaster, back-and-forth game, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings into field goal range and ran the clock down for Joseph to try a 37-yard game-winning kick. In an ending that's all too familiar to Vikings' fans, the kicker didn’t come through. Joseph’s kick was clean, but it drifted wide right as time expired. It was as predictable as it was improbable. In the middle of the field at a manageable distance, Joseph just plain missed.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO