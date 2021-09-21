CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8×8 Delivers Industry-First Cloud Phone and Contact Center Solution for Multinational Organizations in Russia

Cover picture for the articleProvides Highest Quality of Service and Reliability for Users in Russia; Global Reach Now Expands to 46 Countries and Territories, Including Japan and Puerto Rico. 8×8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that 8×8 XCaaS is the industry’s first integrated cloud phone and contact center solution to support multinational enterprises with operations in Russia. Leveraging patented 8×8 Global Reach™ technology, this expansion provides global organizations with the highest quality of service and reliability, unlimited local calling, streamlined deployment and management, and access to emergency services and local numbers in Russia.

#Business Communications#Cloud Communications#Russia#Global Reach Now Expands
