On The Varsity Blues Case, We Asked Our Legal Expert: Why Roll The Dice On A Trial?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first jury trial in the “Varsity Blues” investigation is currently underway, a federal sting operation that ensnared dozens of wealthy families who allegedly paid top dollar to manipulate the college admissions process for their children. Daniel Medwed, Northeaster University law professor and GBH News legal analyst, joined Aaron Schachter on Morning Edition to talk about the trial. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

#College Admissions#Varsity Blues#Northeaster University#Gbh News#Wynn Resorts
