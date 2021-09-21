CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arcade Paradise Preview: It's Retro-Game Inception

By Travis Northup
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever find yourself stuck sprucing up a rusty, beaten-down laundromat owned by your business mogul dad -- who just happens to be Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cockle -- you might consider sticking it to the old man by secretly converting the entire thing into a classic 1990s-style arcade. If that’s up your alley, then you’ll be pleased as fruit punch to discover the upcoming Arcade Paradise, a management sim in the vein of Stardew Valley that has you running and managing your very own arcade from the ground up.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Temple Run returns with a new match-3 game exclusive to Apple Arcade

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is reviving the iconic mobile game series for a new installment exclusive to Apple Arcade. Developer Imangi says Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure has been in the works for over two years and will arrive this week bearing over 1,000 levels (exact release times may vary depending on your region). Rather than another infinite runner, the spiritual successor leans into the – you guessed it – match-3 puzzle archetype that's dominated mobile puzzle games for years, which may delight or dismay fans of the original depending on how their gaming habits have changed in the – checks notes – eight years since Temple Run 2 came out.
VIDEO GAMES
dancingastronaut.com

Astro Arcade: Preview Kaivon’s next single in his very own Game Boy game, ‘Reborn’

Astro Arcade is where the intersection of esports, gaming, and music comes alive. Few things go better together than electronic music and this digital universe, so whether it is a game soundtrack by our favorite artists or a virtual in-game concert series, Astro Arcade is here to keep players and listeners alike informed as these worlds continue to collide.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Obscure puzzler Soldam joins Hamster’s Arcade Archives

Taking time out from the brawlers and shmups of recent weeks, the retro-gaming fans over at Hamster are hoping to exercise your little grey cells with the rerelease of Jaleco’s thoroughly obscure puzzler Soldam, now available to download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Released to arcades in 1992, before sort...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Cockle
Phone Arena

New Star Wars game coming to Apple Arcade next week

It looks like multiple Star Wars game will be coming to Apple Arcade in the next months. Although the most recent one, Star Wars: Hunters was delayed for 2022, sci-fi fans can feed their addiction with yet another title: LEGO Star Wars Battles. Developed by TT Games Brighton in partnership...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

The retro video game market is bonkers! Some suspect foul play.

Charles Reid was always interested in games, but when he first saw 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in action at a friend’s house, he felt something different. “I was instantly obsessed,” says Reid, who’s now 26 and lives in the U.K. Reid’s obsession would take the form of collecting....
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Video: YouTubers find retro games worth US$100,000 in abandoned house

Underneath all the garbage and cockroaches, a small group of brave YouTubers have found original and factory sealed video games from the Nintendo GameCube and PS2 era. Their combined collector's value was supposedly in the six-figure range. Working For Notebookcheck. It is no secret that certain games can sooner or...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Arcade Platformer Steel Assault Will Come With A 'Retro Hard' Mode For People Who Like Pain

Tribute Games has confirmed that Steel Assault, a retro-style arcade platformer, will be blasting onto Switch at the end of the month. Developed by Zenovia Interactive, Steel Assault is described as "a fast-paced, action-packed, 2D platformer" which will have you punching and ziplining your way through a post-apocalyptic America. Just another typical Saturday night for us, then.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inception#Arcade Games#Retro#Rivia#Video Air Hockey#Pac Man#Xbox Elite Controller
wmleader.com

Castlevania composer on returning to her ‘masterpiece’ with new Apple Arcade game

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls isn’t just the long-awaited return of the vampire-whipping series. It also marks the return of some big names, including character designer Ayami Kojima and composer Michiru Yamane, who left Konami in 2008. Yamane previously worked on seminal Castlevania games like Symphony of the Night and Dawn of Sorrow, and after going freelance she teamed up with longtime Castlevania director Koji Igarashi on Bloodstained. Her credits also include Skullgirls, a few Suikoden games, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, though she calls her work on Castlevania her “masterpiece.”
VIDEO GAMES
casinobeats.com

Roundtable: the rise of skill-based arcade games

Operator game lobbies are changing with the addition of new and innovative content. From Megaways to XtraWays, developers are creating mechanics, features and formats designed to engage the next generation of player and deliver new and exciting experiences to existing customers. At the cutting edge of this push are skill-based...
HOBBIES
Neowin

Weekend PC Game Deals: Get a large fill of strategy and retro games

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets. In an uncommon sight, freebies come in Epic Games Store and Steam flavors this week,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Super Arcade Football Launches On Switch Today, And It's Currently Half Price

Nintendo Switch is being treated to a new arcade football game today, complete with a launch discount that makes the deal even sweeter. Super Arcade Football, developed by OutOfTheBit, lets up to four players enjoy a couch co-op kickabout. You can take on the computer in a single-player mode, too, and match modifiers let you do all sorts of crazy stuff like alter the size of the goals, adjust the game speed, or litter the pitch with meteorites and slippery oil. You don't see that in the Champions League.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

Here’s every retro game that will be playable in ‘Lost Judgment’

Sega has announced the complete roster of classic Sega Arcade and Master System games that will be playable in Lost Judgment – check the list out below. Lost Judgment is out this week (September 24) and like previous games in the Yakuza franchise, players can take a break from investigations and indulge in some vintage games.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Lost Judgment’s Arcade and Master System Add 20 Extra Games to Play While Not Solving a Murder

While the main aim of Lost Judgment is to solve a murder mystery where the perpetrator seemingly has a cast iron alibi, there are plenty of distractions to keep players occupied if they fancy a spot of downtime. The Club SEGA arcade once again makes its return with a handful of titles to play while surrounded by the hustle and bustle of the city streets, but those preferring a little more privacy can make use of the Master System in Yagami’s office. Between them, they add an extra 20 games for players to try out.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Pull&Bear Unveils Retro Arcade Game To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

With celebrations for Pull&Bear’s 30th anniversary well underway, the brand has launched its very own 16-bit arcade-inspired video game to commemorate the milestone as part of its “30 Years Young” campaign. Known to stay on top of global youth trends and tap into all realms of culture, Pull&Bear champions its...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy