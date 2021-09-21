Arcade Paradise Preview: It's Retro-Game Inception

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is reviving the iconic mobile game series for a new installment exclusive to Apple Arcade. Developer Imangi says Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure has been in the works for over two years and will arrive this week bearing over 1,000 levels (exact release times may vary depending on your region). Rather than another infinite runner, the spiritual successor leans into the – you guessed it – match-3 puzzle archetype that's dominated mobile puzzle games for years, which may delight or dismay fans of the original depending on how their gaming habits have changed in the – checks notes – eight years since Temple Run 2 came out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO