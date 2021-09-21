CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Spurs player Danny Green got one of the most San Antonio tattoos ever

By Madalyn Mendoza
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll that was missing from Danny Green's fresh ink is a taco or some reference to a downtown landmark to make it a quintessential San Antonio tattoo. Green, who earned his first of three NBA Championships with the Spurs, has a new tattoo honoring the 2014 win. The ink, completed by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist and shop owner Joaquin Ganga, has a Texas-shaped state flag in the background, with a singular North Star Mall boot as the focus. The Spurs logo is attached to the heel as a spur and a Larry O'Brien trophy is tucked inside the shoe. The year 2014 frames the tattoo.

