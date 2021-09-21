CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 957 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Bryant Denny Stadium, McFarland Mall, University Mall, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Stillman College, Palmore Park, Oliver Lock And Dam, Taylorville, University Of Alabama Quad and Cottondale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

