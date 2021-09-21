CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Link Tank: Beta Ray Bill Could Be Coming to the MCU

By Lee Parham
Den of Geek
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief Easter egg in Thor: Ragnorak, Beta Ray Bill might finally make his MCU debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. “One of the few Thor: Love and Thunder plot details Marvel officially confirmed is that it will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster turning into The Mighty Thor. That means the film will feature, at the very least, two different versions of the God of Thunder in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Portman’s Jane. However, one of the more recent, popular rumors surrounding the film is that it will include the surprise appearances of multiple Thors from different universes. If true, that means Thor: Love and Thunder could very well give Marvel fans everywhere the BETA RAY BILL introduction they’ve long been waiting for.”

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

