Cheese, olive oil and now, cannabis. California’s long-established state fair has announced cannabis products will soon join the annually judged awards. “We are pleased to celebrate California’s legal and licensed cannabis industry as part of the CA State Fair in 2022,” said California Exposition & State Fair Board of Director Jess Durfee. “For the past 166 years, the CA State Fair has always been a first mover, leading the state fair circuit with innovative programming and large-scale competitions that celebrate the best the state has to offer, making the addition of cannabis cultivation a natural new category.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO