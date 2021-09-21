Youth Museum Tailgate Halloween canceled for second year in a row in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is right around the corner and the city of Beckley is already finalizing its decision on the Youth Museum Tailgate Halloween. According to Leslie Baker, the City’s Parks and Recreation Director, they have decided to cancel the Youth Museum Tailgate Halloween for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns. The event typically brings in about 800 kids who come and get their candy and enjoy the event.