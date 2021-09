Usually, we get a crossover between NCIS and the spin-offs to kickstart them. That won’t be the case with NCIS: Hawaii, but will there be any crossovers?. When you look at how NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans started, you’ll see a common theme. It involved Gibbs getting in touch with them in some sort of way. The crossovers helped to make it clear that they were all in the same universe, and showed how the different teams would work together.

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO