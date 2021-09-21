University of Wisconsin pioneers cybersecurity degree

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Jamie Hankins of Temecula received the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Nursing at Wilkes University’s summer commencement ceremony on Sept. 12. The University awarded nearly 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at the event which was held in the Arnaud C. Marts Center, 274 South Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre. The commencement address was delivered by Abas Sabouni, associate professor of electrical engineering at the University. Michelle Lenhart, Millville, Pennsylvania, who received her Master of Business Administration degree at the ceremony, was the student speaker. Lenhart earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wilkes in 2019. She works in the registrar’s office at Luzerne County Community College. Submitted by Wilkes U.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO