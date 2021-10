LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse researchers are looking for area residents between 50 and 90 to take part in face mask research. UW-L graduate students in the Exercise and Sport Science Department are looking for healthy, older adults who are somewhat sedentary. Participants must be able to bike for 30 minutes without chest pain, shortness of breath, or pain in their back, legs or neck.

