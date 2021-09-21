CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Announces Mobile Office Hours for Cortland and Chenango Counties

binghamtonhomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced additional upcoming mobile office hours for constituents in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to connect with caseworkers for assistance dealing with a federal agency. Constituents interested in attending a mobile office hour session are highly encouraged to schedule their appointment in...

Cortland, NY
New York State
Cortland, NY
Claudia Tenney
Homer
