7 elementary school children injured in school bus crash in Davidson County
Seven elementary school students and three adults were taken to the hospital after a school bus overturned in Davidson County. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the bus, which belonged to Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro, was traveling north on N.C. 109 south of Noahtown Road. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, a passenger vehicle traveling south drove to the left of the centerline, colliding with the bus.www.the-dispatch.com
