CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodstock, GA

Police: Woman wanted after report of puppy thrown into ocean

By Associated Press
KRDO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman after beachgoers reported that an injured puppy was being thrown into the ocean at a Georgia beach earlier this month. Tybee Island police say officers encountered the dog’s owner and retrieved the puppy. Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she didn’t have the money to seek medical treatment. Police say they cited Candy Selena Marban with violating a city cruelty to animals ordinance and allowed her to go. Police say officers then took the puppy in for emergency medical treatment in Savannah. After a veterinarian decided the puppy would have to be euthanized because its injuries were so severe, detectives secured a warrant for a more serious felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

krdo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodstock, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Tybee Island, GA
Woodstock, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Woodstock, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Woodstock, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy