Why Franchises Hire More People, Drive More Sales, and Pay Better Wages Than Non-Franchise Businesses

Over two thirds of businesses expect to raise pay in the year ahead, as competition for staff heats up.Sixty-eight per cent of firms are planning to boost pay packets, nearly a quarter by an above-inflation increase, according to business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). Its survey in August gathered responses from 422 companies, including some of the largest employers.Concerns grow over labour shortages and broader challenges in recruitment. Employers are increasingly fearful that despite the imminent closure of the furlough scheme, which was supporting 1.6 million workers at the end of July, they still will not be...

