The Magical River Walk In New Hampshire That Will Transport You To Another World

The natural surroundings in New Hampshire are enough to keep us living here. Just about anywhere you go, you’re bound to run into a view or scene that takes your breath away. Best of all, many of these spots can be found not far from where we live. This great news for those who love being outside, but aren’t looking to take a new hike each weekend. If you fall somewhere in-between you need to check out this trail. Simple and easy-to-follow, the route follows a river making for a relaxing journey.

The Winnipesaukee River Trail makes its way through Franklin, Northfield and Tilton offering lots of peace with some of the most lovely views.

The route is flat without a lot of roots or rocks making it great for a bike ride, too.

The trail heads from Franklin to Tilton, or the other way around.

The full 6.1-mile route is lengthy for those looking for a peaceful retreat, but it's easy to make this an out-and-back route by simply turning around when you're ready.

Most of the trail follows the Winnipesaukee River, though theer are portions of the trip that will lead a bit more into the woods.

Either way, the views are beautiful.

And best of all there's an opportunity for some local education. Keep an eye out for the signs that provide local history.

The trail is beautiful year-round, but autumn is an especially popular time of year to explore.

This beauty is a great way to spend the day!

The Winnipesaukee River Trail is accessible throughout the year, but is believed to be best between March through October. You can learn more about exploring the river trail by checking out this page on alltrails.com. You can also visit the official website or Facebook. And don’t forget to bring the dogs along, just be sure to keep them on a leash.

