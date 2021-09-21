The Magical River Walk In New Hampshire That Will Transport You To Another World
The natural surroundings in New Hampshire are enough to keep us living here. Just about anywhere you go, you’re bound to run into a view or scene that takes your breath away. Best of all, many of these spots can be found not far from where we live. This great news for those who love being outside, but aren’t looking to take a new hike each weekend. If you fall somewhere in-between you need to check out this trail. Simple and easy-to-follow, the route follows a river making for a relaxing journey.
The Winnipesaukee River Trail is accessible throughout the year, but is believed to be best between March through October. You can learn more about exploring the river trail by checking out this page on alltrails.com. You can also visit the official website or Facebook. And don’t forget to bring the dogs along, just be sure to keep them on a leash.
