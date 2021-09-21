CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Magical River Walk In New Hampshire That Will Transport You To Another World

The natural surroundings in New Hampshire are enough to keep us living here. Just about anywhere you go, you’re bound to run into a view or scene that takes your breath away. Best of all, many of these spots can be found not far from where we live. This great news for those who love being outside, but aren’t looking to take a new hike each weekend. If you fall somewhere in-between you need to check out this trail. Simple and easy-to-follow, the route follows a river making for a relaxing journey.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLnDj_0c3DT5P500
The Winnipesaukee River Trail makes its way through Franklin, Northfield and Tilton offering lots of peace with some of the most lovely views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPcvX_0c3DT5P500
The route is flat without a lot of roots or rocks making it great for a bike ride, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOZvE_0c3DT5P500
The trail heads from Franklin to Tilton, or the other way around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6yzh_0c3DT5P500
The full 6.1-mile route is lengthy for those looking for a peaceful retreat, but it's easy to make this an out-and-back route by simply turning around when you're ready.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS2E4_0c3DT5P500
Most of the trail follows the Winnipesaukee River, though theer are portions of the trip that will lead a bit more into the woods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SJua_0c3DT5P500
Either way, the views are beautiful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4CUv_0c3DT5P500
And best of all there's an opportunity for some local education. Keep an eye out for the signs that provide local history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSd1f_0c3DT5P500
The trail is beautiful year-round, but autumn is an especially popular time of year to explore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yi4PK_0c3DT5P500
This beauty is a great way to spend the day!

The Winnipesaukee River Trail is accessible throughout the year, but is believed to be best between March through October. You can learn more about exploring the river trail by checking out this page on alltrails.com. You can also visit the official website or Facebook. And don’t forget to bring the dogs along, just be sure to keep them on a leash.

For another flat trail, check out the New Boston Rail Trail, an easy hike in New Hampshire that takes you to an unforgettable view!

