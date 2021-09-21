'The Tragedy of Macbeth': Denzel Washington updates a classic in new trailer

Denzel Washington stars in the new trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth" alongside Frances McDormand. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in a new re-imagining of William Shakespeare's Macbeth in the new trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Washington portrays Lord Macbeth in the clip released on Tuesday with McDormand as Lady Macbeth.

Director Joel Coen of the Coen Brothers who is married to McDormand, is presenting the film in black and white.

Lord Macbeth walks through a desert, an unknown hand pics up a crown and Lady Macbeth looks over her shoulder in the trailer.

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes," a voiceover says.

Co-stars include Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is coming to theaters on Dec. 25 and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting on Jan. 14.