NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper and Jean Segura drove in two runs apiece on Saturday night, and it was just enough to help the Phillies defeat the Mets, 5-3, at Citi Field. Philadelphia is getting hot at the right time. The team has won four straight games and could finish the night one game behind the Braves in the National League East, pending the result of Atlanta’s matchup with the Giants in San Francisco. The Phillies are not far from the Cardinals for the second NL Wild Card spot; even though St. Louis defeated the Padres, the Phillies are just 2 1/2 games behind the Cardinals.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO