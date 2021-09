Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Thursday in western Minnesota after being struck by a semi-truck. The State Patrol says the truck was trying to back onto a highway near the town of Wheaton when it hit the victim. He was identified as 24-year-old Jesse Kapela of Waite Park. He died at the scene of the accident that happened around 8:30 am. The truck was driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter of Glenwood.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO