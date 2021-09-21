CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Anyone with any recent experience with booking wedding venues?

By 757 Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Not so much looking for a recommendation, but I’m put off by the requirements for upfront fees in the form of “deposits” before we have actually received anything tangible in return? Seems to be a thing at more than one venue.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

COLLECTION: Debating converting fish hatchery into wedding venue and more

A proposal from Hatchery, LLC to convert the former fish hatchery building on the north end of the Riverside Park into a wedding and event venue, Airbnb rental, with an outdoor community patio and garage space has sparked community debate. As it makes its way through the regulatory process, here is a collection of letters to the editor and our coverage to date.
LA CROSSE, WI
Action News Jax

‘All of us are really upset and just really frustrated’: Brides concerned after wedding venue closes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine restaurant and event space is abruptly closing its doors this week. Culinary Outfitters made the announcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon. STORY: Investigates: Landing redevelopment plan ‘going to be changed’, says new chief resiliency officer. Several brides with upcoming weddings who had...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
TravelDailyNews.com

Scrap the monopoly on the guest booking experience for Hospitality Day

UNITED KINGDOM | CANADA - The short-term rental industry’s fastest growing companies have partnered to offer Boostly’s renowned Wordpress websites combined with Hostaway’s vacation rental management software - an innovation on Hospitality Day. The partnership smartly connects Hostaway’s vacation rental management software and PMS with Boostly’s renowned Wordpress websites due...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Venues
Daily Mirror

Venue 'forced couple to cancel wedding' after row over £20,000 minimum spend

A wedding venue that reportedly asked a couple to to pay £20,000 minimum spend despite originally agreeing on £9,000 has been forced to rethink the decision. Married-couple-to-be Chris Marshall and Laura Davies, 31, claim they were 'horrified' when they received an email from Matfen Hall in Hexham, Northumberland, cancelling their wedding planned for November 5.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
deseret.com

5 things to know about choosing a fall/winter wedding venue

With autumn officially here, the traditional wedding season is drawing to a close – but that doesn’t mean you should postpone your nuptials for warmer weather. In fact, there are a number of reasons fall and winter might just be the best time of year to say “I do.”. By...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
wxhc.com

Greek Peak opens scenic 13k sq ft wedding venue (photos)

It took little time for Greek Peak to finish a new 13,000 square-foot wedding venue, located behind Hope Lake Lodge. The site includes accompanying outdoor ceremony space and enough parking for up to 100 vehicles. Cortland County Planning Board approved the project earlier this year in February, first introduced in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Review

Factors to consider before booking a holiday wedding

Holidays are conducive to festive atmospheres. Whether it’s seasonal celebrations for Christmas or Chanukah or summertime soirees on Fourth of July or Labor Day weekends, there’s no denying festive vibes tend to prevail when holidays turn up on the calendar. Weddings also are marked by festive atmospheres, and many couples...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

A sampling of recently released business books

Business is not one size fits all. The needs of your office are not the same as those of your competitor’s. What you require might not even be the same upstairs or in a warehouse down the block. You might sell the same things, but your business is unique, with unique requirements. So why not address those needs with these great books ...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodmenproject.com

My Husband Announced His Plans to Get Rid of Me, to a Round of Applause

Last night, I was in the middle of a hectic escrow process for my mom’s new condo while attempting to quell the friction between my sparring parents; today, I’d been cast away on a friend’s private jet against my will, my protest ignored. When somebody wants you gone, there’s often a nice, mutually agreeable way to broach the topic and a much harsher, more direct, less diplomatic way. For those married to a powerful, narcissistic public figure whose reputation is his most prized possession, the spousal extraction may take a very different path, in this case, under the guise of something far less contemptuous.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy