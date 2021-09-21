CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project44 Acquires Last-Mile Tech Company Convey For $255M

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
On Tuesday, real-time global supply chain visibility provider project44 announced its acquisition of last-mile technology company Convey in a deal valued at $255 million. With a plan to provide the supply chain community with powerful and actionable real-time data, project44 will utilize this acquisition, along with its previous purchases of vessel visibility company Ocean Insights and supply chain planning software company ClearMetal, to provide customers with the ability to leverage last-mile analytics and machine-learning capabilities for end-to-end insight on their global full supply chain.

