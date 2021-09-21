Sound off: City leaders considering changes to leaf blower rules

City leaders considering changes to leaf blower rules The City of Winter Park is asking residents to fill out a survey to determine what changes they think should be implemented and any concerns they would have should any changes to the city code be enacted. (WFTV)

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Citing residents’ concerns, the city of Winter Park announced it is considering changes to the city’s code and the use of leaf blowers.

The city is asking residents to fill out a survey to determine what changes they think should be implemented and any concerns they would have should any changes to the city code be enacted.

The city says because of the pandemic, many residents are now working from home or have children being home-schooled and the noise from leaf blowers has become a disturbance.

Section 62-97 of the city of Winter Park Code of Ordinances currently allows the operation of landscaping or yard maintenance power tools or motorized equipment Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winter Park residents can fill out a survey until Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. The survey is limited to one response per household.

A copy of the survey can be found here.

WFTV