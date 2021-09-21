CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winter Park, FL

Sound off: City leaders considering changes to leaf blower rules

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHiHq_0c3DRaGz00
City leaders considering changes to leaf blower rules The City of Winter Park is asking residents to fill out a survey to determine what changes they think should be implemented and any concerns they would have should any changes to the city code be enacted. (WFTV)

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Citing residents’ concerns, the city of Winter Park announced it is considering changes to the city’s code and the use of leaf blowers.

The city is asking residents to fill out a survey to determine what changes they think should be implemented and any concerns they would have should any changes to the city code be enacted.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The city says because of the pandemic, many residents are now working from home or have children being home-schooled and the noise from leaf blowers has become a disturbance.

Section 62-97 of the city of Winter Park Code of Ordinances currently allows the operation of landscaping or yard maintenance power tools or motorized equipment Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winter Park residents can fill out a survey until Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. The survey is limited to one response per household.

A copy of the survey can be found here.

WFTV

Comments / 3

Mathew Maxwell
8d ago

lol if u don't want to hear it insulate ur house better cause do u know how many people don't mow there own yard , we do not no ur schedules an don't have time to wait for ur agenda I have three kids myself that I need to work to provide for an it takes using all lawn equipment quit being a karen

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy