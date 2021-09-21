Opinion: Vandalism to New Hampshire Schools is the Reason TikTok Needs to Go Away

On Good Things Utah this morning – A group of boys mills about a Utah school restroom and watch as one of them removes a mirror from the wall, holds it like a trophy and gloats, “Oh, we got a mirror!” The video, which was posted on TikTok, was fueled by the latest social media craze, dubbed the “Devious Lick” challenge. According to videos that have been chronicled on TikTok, students across the country, and in Utah, have videoed themselves stealing school furnishings such as mirrors, urinals and even computers, or committing acts of vandalism such as emptying soap dispensers on floors, smearing soap on walls or clogging toilets. To read more click here: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/9/15/22676418/tiktok-challenge-provoking-thefts-vandalism-school-property-utah-nationally.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO