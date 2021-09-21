'Dear Evan Hansen' filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

Everyone complaining that Ben Platt is too old for "Dear Evan Hansen" is missing what's really wrong, which is that the movie wouldn't work no matter who starred in it. Platt's stage performance was incredibly moving (I saw it Off-Broadway, before it transferred to Broadway) and he repeats it here as a high schooler with severe anxiety and depression whose therapist told him to write affirming letters to himself. One letter ends up in the hands of a troubled classmate who dies and everyone thinks the classmate wrote the inspiring letter to Evan. But the title character goes along with the charade, never dreaming the letter will become a viral affirmation for people who feel different or that it will launch an uneasy relationship with the dead boy's parents (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) and sister (Kaitlyn Dever).

