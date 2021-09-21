CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Detroit Red Wings sign veteran forward Bobby Ryan to PTO

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gqf2N_0c3DP9n900
Detroit Red Wings right winger Bobby Ryan James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings will give Bobby Ryan another chance to play this season, or at least a chance to earn a contract. The veteran forward has signed a professional tryout with Detroit and will be at training camp when it starts in a few days.

Ryan, 34, played 33 games for the Red Wings last season, scoring seven goals and 14 points before an injury shut him down. He quickly explained then that he wanted to continue his playing career if possible, but a PTO wasn’t an unforeseeable conclusion at this point. There was a time that Ryan was one of the most feared power forwards in the league, scoring 30+ goals on a regular basis, but that player has been gone for years now. Over the last two seasons, he has combined for just 22 points in 77 games, though he remains a beloved teammate and locker room presence.

The interesting thing about Ryan is that a league-minimum contract shouldn’t be a problem, given that he will still earn $1.83M from the Ottawa Senators this season after a 2020 buyout. In fact, he’ll earn that amount in each of the next four seasons after they bought out the final two years of his seven-year, $50.75M deal. Ryan played for the Red Wings last year with a $1M salary, but likely won’t even command that much if he does earn a deal again this year.

Of course, it may not be in Detroit at all, given how many youngsters they also want to fit into the lineup. A tryout gives Ryan the chance to showcase himself for the whole league and prove that there’s still something left in his tank.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Tyutyayev, Offense Shine in Detroit’s 5-4 Prospect Tournament Victory

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Joe Veleno #90 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City started Thursday, as the Detroit Red Wings defeated...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' national TV schedule: If you don't have ESPN-Plus, you're out of luck

Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season. The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Ryan
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: It’s a Prove It Year for Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri is on the last year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Like a solid chunk of the roster, Fabbri’s future with the team is uncertain – will he still be a Red Wing when the team is contending? This season could very well answer that question.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Red Wings writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Why the Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup win still means so much, 25 years later

The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings' 1996-97 season, in which they snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95, but you can save $10 by preordering at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. The book will ship Sept.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Ottawa Senators
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Prospects fall short against St. Louis

The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City continued Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings losing a hard fought 5-2 battle with St. Louis. The physical game was dominated by the Blues power play as they scored three goals with the man advantage. Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, with one coming on the power play midway through the third period. The loss drops Detroit to 1-1 in the tournament after a 5-4 win over Dallas Thursday night.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Ryan, Team Bonding & More

The Detroit Red Wings are just days away from the beginning of training camp, and with that comes the finalization of their training camp roster. They’ve invited back a familiar face on a tryout basis, ensuring that training camp will be a very competitive environment. Prior to training camp, though, many members of the team have enjoyed each other’s company out and about at various events throughout the east side of Michigan.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings Training Camp Preview: Players in the Spotlight

Training Camp for the Detroit Red Wings starts on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City. The camp will run until Tuesday September 28. The Red Wings will play eight exhibition games in 10 days beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the United Center in Chicago against the Black Hawks.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana hurts shoulder 10 minutes after arriving to camp

TRAVERSE CITY — Jakub Vrana, one of the Detroit Red Wings' top forwards, lasted only a few shifts his first day of training camp. Vrana just joined the Wings on Saturday, landing Friday in Detroit and then proceeding north after being held up in his native Czech Republic because of visa issues. The Wings started a six-day camp Sept. 23 at Centre Ice Arena.
NHL
100.5 The River

One Detroit Red Wings Player Cannot Play Any Games In Canada

One Detroit Red Wings Player is not allowed to cross the border into Canada to play for his team and he's Canadian. Normally when you can't cross the border into Canada, its because you had a DUI. There have been plenty of musicians or crew members who were not allowed to cross the border into Canada due to their strict rules against those who have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: It’s Good to See Bobby Ryan Get Another Shot

Sure the Detroit Red Wings are bringing back Bobby Ryan on a professional tryout and haven’t formally offered a contract. But it’s a low risk, high reward shot at padding some depth for Detroit and bringing back a fan favorite who if he can stay healthy, could add some production that could help the team in the long run.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Get Perseverance, Character with Bobby Ryan PTO

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings signed veteran Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout (PTO), after going unsigned as a free agent. He was released by the Ottawa Senators following the 2019-20 campaign, despite winning the Bill Masterton Award for Perseverance in Hockey that same season. Detroit signed Ryan to a one-year, $1 million deal on Oct. 9, 2020, bolstering the level of experience in the Wings’ young locker room.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider has a lot to live up to as rookie defenseman

With apologies to veteran additions Pius Suter (at forward), Nick Leddy (on defense) and Alex Nedeljkovic (in the crease), there’s one player everyone will have their eye on when the puck drops Wednesday on the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks in their exhibition opener: Defenseman Moritz Seider. The 20-year-old...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

375
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy