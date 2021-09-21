CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trying something new … ‘dump meals‘

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 9 days ago
One thing that I’ve been experimenting is “slow-cooker dump meals.” The whole idea behind this is for those who want to be lazy (ie. perfect for me) but still want a good meal without the prep. I think all slow-cooker meals are meant to be easy, but sometimes in the morning, when you’re getting it all together, you always seem to forget some key ingredient.

Which I have done.

Now I’m venturing into the world of these dump meals, which you simply make then throw in the freezer in a Ziplock bag. I’ve done several now, so stay tuned for all the recipes — I’m such a fan.

Today’s is the “Cilantro Lime Chicken,” which was to die for, honestly.

At the end of August/beginning of September, I spent a Sunday making six dump meals to fill up my freezer that I’ll be able to pull out and they’re good until November. To be honest I don’t even remember what all I made at this point but it’s nice to just open my freezer on a Sunday morning, grab one, throw it in the fridge to thaw and boom I have an easy meal to throw into the crockpot on Monday morning.

I added some 90-second microwave basmati rice to my meal once it was done and separated everything into bowls to have for lunches for the rest of the week. Even at the end of the week, it was still delicious and it will be added back into the rotation.

***

Ingredients …

2 lbs of chicken breasts

15-ounces of black beans

10 ounces of mild diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 can of corn

1/2 cup of salsa

1/2 diced red onion, diced

2 jalapenos, diced

1/2 cup of fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons of cumin

2 teaspoons of chili powder

4 cloves of garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 2 1/2 limes

***

Directions …

Add everything to a gallon-sized Ziploc bag and seal with as little air in the bag as possible.

Thaw overnight in the fridge.

Add mixture to slow cooker and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours.

Serve by itself or on rice and enjoy.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]

