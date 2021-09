Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11. The question on a lot of parents’ minds right now: When can my kid get one?. Millions of children have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 460 have died. Cases in children have accelerated during the Delta variant wave: As of Sept. 2, children made up 15.1% of reported cases over the duration of the pandemic; in just the week ending Sept. 2, they made up 26.8% of the total, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That represents a 250% increase in child cases since the week of July 22-29.

