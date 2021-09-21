CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMU Coach Tim Lester is COVID positive

By Zac Harmon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
Western Michigan University's football team will play its next game without head coach Tim Lester on the sideline.

The team announced Tuesday coach Lester tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. In a statement, the coach says he started to experience symptoms Sunday afternoon, roughly 24 hours after the Broncos upset Pittsburgh University .

Lester says he is fully vaccinated, and generally feels good.

Because of current protocols, Lester must physically remain away from the team. He will coach virtually through the rest of the week. Lester will not be allowed to attend Saturday's home game against San Jose State University. It is not clear whether he can participate virtually in that game.

