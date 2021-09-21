CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bump in beef sales to China expected to continue

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstantial growth of U.S. beef exports to China this year could be the start of a new, long-term trend rather than just a flash in the pan, according to a Rabobank report. U.S. beef sales to China increased more than 1,000% in volume and value ($622.5 million) the first half of the year. And the market shows no signs of slowing, according to Don Close, senior vice president of RaboResearch and Animal Protein.

