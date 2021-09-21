Lyft built a brand on being the nice gig work app clad in pink. Its drivers paint a different picture.

SAN FRANCISCO – Ray Givaudan has driven for Lyft, Uber and even briefly Instacart to supplement his retirement over the last few years. At first, the 55-year-old was loyal to Lyft. But then Uber introduced a long pickup fee to pay more if he goes out of his way to pick up a passenger. In addition, he could see what a customer paid for a trip, helping him understand if he was getting a fair share. Instacart provided more opportunities for work during the pandemic.