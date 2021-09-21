What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on September 21
Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list for Tuesday, Sept. 21 has a No. 1 that I never thought would reach No. 1: the Korean dark drama Squid Game! The series follows regular people who compete in childhood games for money, but there's a twist: If they lose, they die. It's not exactly a chipper show! More impressive about Squid Game's ascension is that it comes in the face of competition from the beloved Sex Education, which drops to No. 2.www.tvguide.com
Comments / 0