TV Series

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on September 21

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list for Tuesday, Sept. 21 has a No. 1 that I never thought would reach No. 1: the Korean dark drama Squid Game! The series follows regular people who compete in childhood games for money, but there's a twist: If they lose, they die. It's not exactly a chipper show! More impressive about Squid Game's ascension is that it comes in the face of competition from the beloved Sex Education, which drops to No. 2.

www.tvguide.com

Related
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SERIES
metaflix.com

Every Movie Coming to Netflix October 2021

Netflix Film has announced all the new movies and shows hitting its library for the coming month of October. From a bunch of classics to just as many Netflix originals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy. Films recommended from the list include “Project X,” because after a long quarantine...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Virgin River' Learns Its Fate for Season 4 at Netflix

Fans won't have to worry about Virgin River leaving Netflix anytime soon. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Netflix renewed Virgin River for two more seasons. The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a woman who answers an ad to become a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern California town.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Cutting the Cord? Here’s How to Sign Up for Direct TV Stream, Hulu Live, and Philo

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re looking for a streaming platform that offers live TV and DVR at an affordable price, and no annual contract, Direct TV Stream, Philo, and Hulu Live are a few of the best. Finding a streaming platform that meets your TV needs typically involves researching everything from pricing and channel lineup to promos that could save you money in the long run. To...
TV & VIDEOS
pasadenanow.com

What We’re watching: Netflix’s `Outer Banks’ Tops Streaming Ratings For Third Consecutive Week

“Outer Banks” edged “CoComelon” to top the list of most-streamed programs for the third consecutive week, according to figures released Thursday by Nielsen. Viewers watched 736 million minutes of the 20 episodes of the teen mystery between Aug. 16-22, 36.6% less than the 1.16 billion minutes watched the previous week, the second full week its 10-episode second season was available on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Seattle Times

What to watch on TV in fall 2021, from shows with Seattle ties to best bets

The pandemic may not be over but TV production has resumed to the point that this fall’s TV season — with new shows coming to broadcast, cable and streaming services — will look more familiar than fall 2020’s cobbled-together lineup. Indeed, given the number of reboots, remakes and continuations, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

See Season 2 Episode 5: September 24 Release on Apple TV+ and What You Should Know Before Watching?

Under the skillful penmanship of Steven Knight and the direction of Francis Lawrence, See is an American drama with elements of action, fiction, and dystopia for Apple TV+. The series deals with an extremely relatable concept where the world is devasted due to a virus infestation that has threatened the existence of the human race. The show is currently in its second season and is being renewed for a third in June 2021.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Photos, and More

The Witcher Season 2 concluded production earlier in 2021 but we still have to wait until Christmastime to see what's going on with Geralt (Henry Cavill) and the crew. We did get a lot of new info on the new season, and the expanding Witcherverse with Netflix's WitcherCon in July, a digital festival full of sneak peeks and reveals to get fans ready for the upcoming season. We now know the premiere date and several other interesting tidbits about Season 2, but there's still so much more to learn.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

11 Shows Like Evil to Watch While You Wait for the Next Episode of Evil

Not sure if you know this, but Evil is the best show on TV right now. The procedural started out as a CBS series, moved to Paramount+ for Season 2, and never lost any of its charm in the process. It centers around a trio of investigators (played by Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi) hired by the Catholic Church to look into a series of mysteries (many of the demonic possession variety) that have occurred. It'll creep you out just as often as it makes you laugh, something few other shows can do.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

9 Shows and Movies Like Netflix's The Haunting You Should Watch If You Like The Haunting

The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor are a couple of the best entries in the horror TV genre of the past few years. Mike Flanagan's Netflix anthology series are good old fashioned ghost stories that deliver not just on bone-chilling spooky moments (those background ghosts will have you looking around corners for a while) but emotional, character-driven narratives too. So far, The Haunting has given us two seasons, and it's not yet clear whether Flanagan might eventually make more, but we have plenty of suggestions for other shows and movies you're sure to enjoy if you're hankering for more scares.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and More

It's been over a year since Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy dropped on Netflix in July 2020. While the wait has been long, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Season 3 of the series is on the way and will, hopefully, pick up exactly where the Season 2 finale left off. In case you somehow don't remember, the members of the Academy found themselves in an alternate-reality version of 2019--one in which Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and has created the Sparrow Academy, consisting of a different team of superpowered beings.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Bridgerton Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, Casting, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Dear Readers, we know that it has been a while since we have checked in with the 'ton, but we promise that more Bridgerton is on the way. The hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn's bestselling Bridgerton novels has been renewed through Season 4 -- and has two spin-offs on the way -- with Season 2 already in production. Bridgerton Season 1 introduced us to the eponymous family and told the love story of its eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who found her match after a fake dating scheme with the handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (Rege-Jean Page).
TV SERIES
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES

