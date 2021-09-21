Let Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, and Margo Price Take You to Church With This ‘Amazing Grace’ Performance

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour is making its way across the country. Every stop on the tour produces unforgettable moments from some of the best artists in country music today. Last Friday, Willie brought Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and Margo Price to Virginia Beach. They took over the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater for the day.

Wille Nelson basically assembled the Avengers of country music with this tour. As a result, fans packed the stadium and witnesses musical magic. However, after a day full of electric sets, Willie brought the whole bill out on stage for one last song.

Just seeing Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Tyler Childers, and Sturgill Simpson onstage at the same time must have been a treat. Then, they performed one of the best live renditions of “Amazing Grace,” in recent memory.

Unfortunately, there’s only a partial video of the performance and the quality isn’t exactly top-tier. However, it’s good enough to show just how amazing Willie Nelson and the rest of the tour sound together. Check it out below.

In the chorus, Willie Nelson calls for everyone to sing along. All of the artists on the stage have their own unique and instantly recognizable voices. However, when they all sang together, they blended to become something truly powerful.

We’ve all heard, “Amazing Grace,” more times than we can count. However, Willie Nelson and the rest of the Outlaw Music Festival crew turned it into a spiritual experience. Just imagine how great it was live and in person.

Catch Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour

If you want to catch Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour, you still can.

Tomorrow (9/22), Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Kathleen Edwards will be at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. Then, Willie and Sturgill will team up with Gov’t Mule to take over the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Missouri on September 24. That will be the last chance to catch the festival this month.

After this Friday, the next chance to catch Willie Nelson and the gang will be October 15. Willie, Lucinda Williams, The Avett Brothers, and Gov’t Mule will be at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona. The same lineup will be at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California the next day.

Willie Nelson and the Avett Brothers will pick up Ida Mae to hit the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, California on October 17.

The last two dates of the tour will feature Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, The Avett Brothers, and Lucinda Williams. They’ll take place on 10/23 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The next day, they’ll be at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, CA.

For tickets and more info check out the tour’s official website.