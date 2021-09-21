CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Let Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, and Margo Price Take You to Church With This ‘Amazing Grace’ Performance

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7gDA_0c3DNBG600

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour is making its way across the country. Every stop on the tour produces unforgettable moments from some of the best artists in country music today. Last Friday, Willie brought Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and Margo Price to Virginia Beach. They took over the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater for the day.

Wille Nelson basically assembled the Avengers of country music with this tour. As a result, fans packed the stadium and witnesses musical magic. However, after a day full of electric sets, Willie brought the whole bill out on stage for one last song.

Just seeing Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Tyler Childers, and Sturgill Simpson onstage at the same time must have been a treat. Then, they performed one of the best live renditions of “Amazing Grace,” in recent memory.

Unfortunately, there’s only a partial video of the performance and the quality isn’t exactly top-tier. However, it’s good enough to show just how amazing Willie Nelson and the rest of the tour sound together. Check it out below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvXY7aekawc

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willie Nelson 2021 amazing grace (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvXY7aekawc)

In the chorus, Willie Nelson calls for everyone to sing along. All of the artists on the stage have their own unique and instantly recognizable voices. However, when they all sang together, they blended to become something truly powerful.

We’ve all heard, “Amazing Grace,” more times than we can count. However, Willie Nelson and the rest of the Outlaw Music Festival crew turned it into a spiritual experience. Just imagine how great it was live and in person.

Catch Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour

If you want to catch Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour, you still can.

Tomorrow (9/22), Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Kathleen Edwards will be at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. Then, Willie and Sturgill will team up with Gov’t Mule to take over the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Missouri on September 24. That will be the last chance to catch the festival this month.

After this Friday, the next chance to catch Willie Nelson and the gang will be October 15. Willie, Lucinda Williams, The Avett Brothers, and Gov’t Mule will be at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona. The same lineup will be at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California the next day.

Willie Nelson and the Avett Brothers will pick up Ida Mae to hit the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, California on October 17.

The last two dates of the tour will feature Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, The Avett Brothers, and Lucinda Williams. They’ll take place on 10/23 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The next day, they’ll be at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, CA.

For tickets and more info check out the tour’s official website.

Comments / 0

Related
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Willie Nelson Sings Blue Skies

Willie Nelson is a national treasure. He started off in Nashville and early on showed his genius with “Crazy,” a song that Patsy Cline made immortal. But he didn’t fit in Nashville and ultimately went back home to Texas where he truly found his voice. Since the 1970s, Nelson has...
MUSIC
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Listen in as Sturgill Simpson continues his roll

The last concert I was scheduled to review prior to the pandemic was a March 2020 visit from Sturgill Simpson (with the also excellent Tyler Childers in tow), a gig that was eventually canceled amid the early spread of the coronavirus. At the time, Simpson was touring behind his 2019 full-length, Sound & Fury, a sometimes generic rock album that felt, to me, like a marked step backwards following a pair of unimpeachable albums: A Sailor's Guide to Earth, from 2016, and 2014 LP Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
SFGate

MerleFest 2021: Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson Keep Roots-Music Tradition Going

While Sierra Ferrell was performing on the Doc Watson Stage this past weekend at MerleFest, the singer-songwriter gazed out beyond the crowd and she was struck by a memory. “When I first came here six years ago, I was homeless and eating out of the trash. And there’s a lot of good food here,” Ferrell told the crowd. “And now I’m here on [the main] stage.”
Nashville Scene

AmericanaFest 2021: Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, More Take Top Americana Honors

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Americana Music Association to cancel its annual Honors and Awards gala at the Ryman in 2020 and move it to social media, the event made its in-person return on Wednesday. Overall, this year’s slate of winners showcased a better balance than in 2020, when The Highwomen won three of the six awards voted on by the association’s membership. One of the few bummers was that Allison Russell (read our interview with her), her fellow phenomenal songwriter and bandleader Amythyst Kiah and the supergroup they’re part of, Our Native Daughters, all went home without a trophy. You can almost bet that Russell’s Outside Child and Kiah’s Wary + Strange — both released this year after the eligibility window closed — will be among the 2022 Album of the Year nominees.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

CMT Rewind: Willie Nelson Hits The Top Of The Country Charts With “If You’ve Got the Money I’ve Got the Time”

By 1976, Willie Nelson was already an icon. However, he arguably had yet to truly discover himself as an artist capable of crafting a legacy. Nineteen albums into his career, he’d finally found success at Columbia Records by merging his Austin, Texas-honed outlaw ways with a songwriting pen that just fifteen years prior had written Patsy Cline’s timeless country ballad “Crazy.” Finally, however, an unexpected cover tune that reached the top of Billboard’s Hit Country charts in September 1976 allowed Nelson the ability to begin the process of ascending to his legendary status.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Margo Price
Person
Kathleen Edwards
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Willie Nelson
KBOE Radio

WILLIE NELSON DROPPING ALBUM WITH HIS FAMILY

Willie Nelson is getting ready to release yet another album. The latest is a family affair, aptly titled “The Willie Nelson Family,” and will be released November 19th. Nelson’s family band includes his sister Bobbie as well as sons Lukas and Micah, daughter Paula and more. Willie has also released...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Sturgill Simpson Cancels the Rest of His Fall Tour After Pulling Out of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

If you’ve been keeping your Sturgill Simpson tickets for this fall in a safe place and periodically glancing at them affectionately, there’s some bad news. Simpson announced today that he would be canceling the remainder of his fall tour dates. That will include his multiple shows lines up for Webster Hall in New York City, as well as his shows in November at the iconic Ryman Auditorium.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazing Grace#Javascript#Gov#The Avett Brothers
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “Family Bible”

Willie Nelson has announced his new album The Willie Nelson Family. True to its name, the gospel-influenced collection features Willie’s sister Bobbi Nelson on piano, his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson on guitar, vocals, drums, and bass, and his daughters Paula and Amy Nelson on background vocals, plus his longtime bandmates Mickey Raphael, Billy English, Paul English, and Kevin Smith on harmonica, drums, percussion, and bass.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
jambands

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Upcoming 2021 Shows

Sturgill Simpson has announced via social media that all his upcoming shows for the year have been canceled. Simpson was slated to hold a 5-night residency at Webster Hall in New York City from Sept. 28 to Oct 2. He also was scheduled to play for 3-nights at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on Nov. 18-20. All tickets have been refunded. “Much like last year, 2021 (in the most consensual way possible) can ALSO go fornicate with itself,” wrote Simpson in an Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
newsmemory.com

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and John Prine receive show’s top honors

For the second time in three years, Brandi Carlile stepped on stage at the venerated Ryman Auditorium to be recognized as a top artist in Americana music. The singer-songwriter-author-producer- activist — and growing multihyphenate, to be sure — earned Artist of the Year, leading recognition Wednesday at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating a confluence of roots, country, blues, folk and soul music.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers Brought The House Down At Farm Aid 2021 Last Night

There’s been quite a bit of chatter on the interwebs lately about Tyler Childers’ live performances. Folks bitching that he isn’t playing their favorite songs, other complaining that he doesn’t sound the same, some even going as far to question as to whether or not his sobriety is bad for his music (fuck outta here with that noise).
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Amanda Shires Perform John Prine’s “I Remember Everything” At Americana Awards [Video]

The annual Americana Honors & Awards took place on Wednesday at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The emotional climax of the evening came during a wrenching performance of John Prine‘s “I Remember Everything” by Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, and Amanda Shires. Just prior to the cover of Prine’s final song—released just two...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

225K+
Followers
23K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy