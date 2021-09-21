CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Biden pledges $10 billion to fight global hunger

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States would commit $10 billion toward ending hunger in his country and around the world.

Nearly one in three people did not have access to adequate food last year, Biden said in his speech to the annual gathering of world leaders, and the United States is committing to rally partners to address malnutrition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEC3e_0c3DMj6t00
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 21, 2021. Timothy A. Clary/Pool via REUTERS

"To that end, the United States is making a $10 billion commitment to end hunger and invest in food systems at home and abroad," Biden said.

He did not provide details on the program. On Thursday the United Nations hosts a "Food Systems Summit" that it says will "trigger the transformation of food systems" though a series of pledges.

In July, the UN World Food Programme said that acute food insecurity rose by 74% this year because of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 143

Paul Meeker
8d ago

The Biden administration is closing down more oil refineries and raising the price of oil, there by causing all energy prices to surge. Still think the middle class isn't gonna pay more?

Reply(8)
37
Darrell webb
8d ago

this loser needs to at least pretend to do the job he stole. worry about usa before you give out our hard earned money

Reply(9)
63
masters
8d ago

Thats what liberal Doomacrat Presidents do starving Americans .Giving money to world leaders and idoits in the ununited nations to pad their bank accounts

Reply
21
Related
Finger Lakes Times

Biden to pledge more vaccine doses to boost global inoculation rates

WASHINGTON — The United States will double the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it is donating to the global inoculation effort, President Joe Biden plans to announce Wednesday. The commitment will bring to more than 1 billion the total number of doses the U.S. has pledged to other countries in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Biden’s 1.1 billion dose pledge: Big, but not big enough, experts say

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. “We need to go big.” When President Biden attempted to rally support for new vaccination pledges...
HEALTH
WDBO

Biden pledges 'relentless diplomacy' on global challenges

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world's nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War" with China.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Derrick

Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants

The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. The proposed regulation attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston who...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Food Insecurity#Food Systems
conwaydailysun.com

Sununu pledges to fight Biden's vaccine mandate

NASHUA — During a last-minute press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced he will fight President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandates as state epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan updated COVID-19 numbers, saying there were 549 new cases and four deaths to report as New Hampshire averages about 400 new cases of the virus daily.
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Mexico warned Biden his border policies would cause migrant surge

Buried 30 paragraphs into a New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s “chaotic” immigration policies, the paper reported that the Mexican government warned the Biden administration that its plan to undo President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy would lead to a surge in migrants at the border. From...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy